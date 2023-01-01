Miley Cyrus recalls demanding Hannah Montana work schedule

Miley Cyrus has recalled her demanding work schedule while starring in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana as a teenager.

The Wrecking Ball singer, 30, recently shared a series of videos to TikTok remembering her teenage years in promotion of her newest single, Used To Be Young.

In one of the videos, Miley pulled up a schedule from when she was "12 or 13" years old.

"5:30am?!" the singer recalled. "I'm probably 12 or 13. Friday, January 5, 5:30am - Hair and Makeup in my hotel. 7am - we get picked up. 7:15am - I'm on the news. 7:45 - I have another live interview. 8:15 - another interview. 8:45 - another interview. 9:30 to 11am - meeting with editors, back to the hotel."

Miley continued of the itinerary, "OK, I have to do an interview but the reporters are all fifth-grade students. 1 to 2:30 - me and my dad have a lunch interview. 2:40 - we have to go to the Life magazine photoshoot. 3 to 5 - interview and photoshoot for the Father's Day issue. Arrive at 6pm for kids online interview then at 6:15 we have another interview. Then the next day starts at 7am and end at 7:30pm when I fly home to probably go to Hannah (Montana) - that's on a Saturday and then Monday be back at work in the morning."

The pop star's mum, Tish Cyrus, also addressed the grueling schedule from the background of the video.

"That truly was the next four years of your life," the star's mother stated.

"So, I do think this girl deserves a little endless summer vacation," Miley added, referring to her album, Endless Summer Vacation, which was released in early 2023.