Josh O’Connor joined a band to try and get FKA Twigs' attention during their school days

FKA Twigs is “flattered” The Crown star Josh O’Connor tried to woo her when they were both at school together.

Josh, 33, attended the private St Edward's School in Cheltenham, England, where 35-year-old Twigs, real name Tahliah Barnett, was a few years above him.

After recalling a story to GQ Hype about how he joined a band to impress the budding songstress, the Cellophane singer sent her own message back via the publication.

“I’m very flattered that he tried to do that because I was definitely not cool and not particularly popular,” she said.

In his telling, Josh, who shot to fame playing the young King Charles in The Crown’s third and fourth season, remembered the lengths he went to in the hope Twigs would notice him.

“I really shouldn’t be saying this, but it’s hilarious,” he laughed. “I was in a band called Orange Output basically to try and get Twigs to go out with me. I was the lead singer, and one of the lyrics I wrote was ‘I’m addicted to crack, motherf**ker.’ The closest thing I’d had to crack was Coco Pops.”

Asked if she ever responded, Josh replied: “No. I don’t think she knows who I am.”