Mark Wahlberg gifts wheelchair-bound Kevin Hart his brand of tequila

Mark Wahlberg has sent his Me Time co-star Kevin Hart some of his own brand tequila as he recovers from a running injury.

Kevin updated fans via Instagram last week, revealing he had been left wheelchair-bound after attempting to race former NFL player Stevan Ridley in a 40-yard dash.

Talking to ET Canada, Mark, 52, assured viewers that he's been in touch with 44-year-old Kevin, offering him some words of advice as well as the alcoholic gift.

“First of all, I told Kevin, ‘Stay in your lane’,” he smiled. “You know, he’s laying at home. He’s on the couch. His daughter just went to college too. My daughter’s in second year of college.

“I called him and I said, ‘Kevin, I feel bad for you. I understand a lot of people call you giving you s**t, excuse my language, but I’m not. I’m actually letting you know that I’m out there carrying the torch'.

“So Kevin also has the tequila, and it’s called Flecha Azul.”

Flecha Azul was created by Mexican professional golfer Abraham Ancer and entrepreneur Aron Marquez, with Mark investing in the company and taking an ownership stake in early 2022.