Victoria Beckham banned show crew from making eye contact

Victoria Beckham didn't want Top Of The Pops staff to look her in the eye when she appeared on the TV programme, former host Gail Porter has claimed.

According to Gail, 52, the former Spice Girls member appeared on the show back in 2000 to perform her song Out Of Your Mind - a collaboration with R&B pop star Dane Bowers.

"Victoria and Dane's people had banned anyone from making eye contact with them while they were there, so it was super awkward," the former host told The Daily Mail on Wednesday. "And lovely Travis (the band), I was looking at them and they were making w**ker signals."

Gail continued, "So anyway, I am standing going, 'It's Gail Porter, it's still No. 1, it's still Top Of The Pops', and because the cameras can't see them, please welcome to the stage Victoria Beckham and Dane Bowers, Out Of Your Mind."

Following the introduction, Gail claimed Victoria and Dane froze on stage because they "weren't sure whether the cameras were filming them".

The duo reportedly remained still until after Gail had left the stage.