Selena Gomez addresses accusation of breaking SAG-AFTRA strike rules

Selena Gomez has taken down an Instagram post promoting her series Only Murders in the Building after she was accused by followers of breaking SAG-AFTRA strike rules.

Variety reported the 31-year-old star's post appeared to be a video from the set of the acclaimed show, which she starred in alongside comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short.

According to the publication, Selena had tagged the official Instagram account for Only Murders in the Building and captioned the video, "Missing and wanting."

The post generated over 1.1 million likes in 15 hours before it was pulled from the Ice Cream singer's profile.

The tag led followers to assume the video was from the set of the Hulu series, which would be a breach of SAG-AFTRA's strike rules prohibiting members from promoting their work via press interviews or social media posts.

Some followers accused Selena of scabbing, with one follower calling the post "tone deaf" amid the strikes.

Only Murders in the Building has launched its third season on Hulu.