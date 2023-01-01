Taylor Russell calls 'love' her 'favourite drug' amid Harry Styles romance

Taylor Russell has opened up about her romance with Harry Styles.

While speaking to The Face for an interview, the Lost In Space star divulged details of her relationship with the As It Was singer.

"I'm never going to be volunteering all of my feelings. I'm somebody who, annoyingly, complicatedly, needs things to be asked and pulled from me to talk about it," Taylor, 29, told the outlet. "But even then I'm like, ?'I'm sorry, is this too much? Is this too much?' So I need a partner who is going to do that or else it's never going to work."

Despite the time it takes her to open up to a partner, Taylor admitted she is addicted to the concept of romance.

"In life, what's my favourite drug? Does love count?" she asked. "I mean, love, a lot of the time, feels like a drug. You feel so insane."

She continued, "Being with the person all the time, you'd do anything for them. You're like, ?'I wanna have all of this stuff with you and I wanna do everything with you...'

"That feels like (a drug), especially when you're not in love all the time... I have my distinct loves of my life and so I can remember the feelings of them pretty specifically and intensely."

The actress added that she "didn't experiment with drugs much" to make the comparison.

Elsewhere in the interview, Taylor shared that she has been working on trusting her romantic partners more.

"I really want to live an open life and meet somebody and be real and honest and truthful with them," she said. "My experience the past couple of years, (with) people I've really trusted, things weren't held in a way that I would've appreciated them to be held. And so, that has changed things in me a little bit."

The pair were first spotted together in London in June. The actress then attended Harry's Love on Tour show in Vienna in July.