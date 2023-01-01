Aaron Paul urges Hollywood studio executives to 'come back to reality'

Aaron Paul believes "common ground" can be met with Hollywood studios if the top industry executives "come back to reality".

The actor, 44, was joined by his Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston and other members of the show in an effort to energise picket lines more than a month after SAG-AFTRA joined striking Hollywood writers.

Speaking outside Sony Pictures studio on Wednesday, Aaron and Bryan commented on the necessity of fair pay for actors, having both benefited in the past from residuals.

"It's incredible to walk around Sony that gave us jobs for many many years and I hope to work with Sony down the road, I love Sony," the actor told Deadline.

"They're not the villains here, they're just not really understanding the reality of the situation. Once the higher-ups sort of come back to earth and come back to reality I really do feel that we're going to find a common ground and march forward in this."

Bryan, 67, added that the protests were not about setting out to make companies like Sony and Netflix as "the enemy".

"These are people that we all will be working with once again at some point," he stated. "We just want them to see reality."

Aaron concluded, "We're not going anywhere."We're standing in solidarity with every SAG member out there. And we're just fighting the good fight."

Cast members of Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul were also on the picket lines, including Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian, along with the series co-creator, Peter Gould, who has been on strike with the Writers Guild of America since May.