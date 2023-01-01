Kyle Richards admits Mauricio Umansky split 'has been very hard'

Kyle Richards has opened up about her split from Mauricio Umansky.

During an Amazon Live held on Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was asked about her relationship status following her recent separation.

"That's a very loaded question," the 54-year-old began. "This has been very hard to do (because) it's playing out with so many people having eyes on us and being in the public eye."

Having taken a vacation to Europe with her estranged husband, the television personality asserted that she and Mauricio, 53, still share love for each other.

"Obviously, we care about each other a lot," she said. "You know, here we are on vacation."

Kyle and the estate agent share three daughters, 27-year-old Alexia, 23-year-old Sophia, and 15-year-old Portia. Kyle also shares 34-year-old Farrah Brittany with her ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

The family previously posed together for a photo in Italy, which Kyle posted on Instagram with the caption, "Last night in Positano."

The pair released a joint statement announcing their split in July this year, admitting they were having a "challenging" year.

"We both love and respect each other tremendously," the statement read. "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."