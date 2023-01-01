Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper films to light up London Film Festival

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's latest collaboration and Bradley Cooper's Maestro will be among the highlights of this year's BFI London Film Festival.

DiCaprio stars in Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which depicts the Osage Murders of the 1920s and was announced as a Headline Gala film on Thursday.

Cooper's passion project Maestro, a Leonard Bernstein biopic, will receive its world premiere at the prestigious British film event.

The Opening Night Gala will be Emerald Fennell's Saltburn, starring Barry Keoghan, while The Kitchen, starring Daniel Kaluuya, will close the October event. The Mayor of London's Gala will be Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

"In preparing this 2023 festival, my colleagues and I have been endlessly buoyed by the artistry, ideas, and talented individuals and communities that have come into our orbit," said Kristy Matheson, BFI London Film Festival director. "It's now time to share all this wonder, and we can't wait for audiences to experience it all this October here in London and across the U.K. with LFF on Tour and online at BFI Player."

Anthony Hopkins, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Mescal, and Jodie Comer will appear in other films due to be shown, while David Fincher's The Killer, Richard Linklater's Hit Man, Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, and Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things are also part of the programme.

However, the impact of Hollywood strikes means it is not certain whether all the stars will turn out in force to promote their films.

The 12-day event gets underway on Wednesday 4 October.