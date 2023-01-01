Adam Sandler defended over nepo babies row!

Adam Sandler has been defended by the director of his new movie ‘You’re Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ for casting his daughters in the comedy.

The 56-year-old comedian has a reputation in Hollywood for starring in movies alongside his friends with his latest project being no exception to the rule.

In his recent comedy drama, Adam appears alongside his daughters Sadie, 17 and 14-year-old Sunny – sparking a fresh 'repo babies' row in Hollywood.

But its director Sammi Cohen defended the actor's decision to use his family in the film.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: “Sandler has a reputation for making movies with his friends, and that’s something we all want to do.

“What I say is, he’s still making movies with his friends, but they’re his kids. He is the kind of dad who’s also your best friend.

“When it comes to the sort of chatter we’re hearing online, I don’t really think twice about it because I’m going like, ‘Yeah, he’s doing the same thing he’s always done.’”

“I’ve always been interested in the coming-of-age genre and I was really excited to tell this story for Jews.”

On the nepo baby debate, Sammi said Adam's daughters were among the most hard working people she had ever met.

She added: "They’ve had roles in other movies and they’re familiar with being on set but one thing sticks out – they work harder than most adults I know.

"They love acting and filmmaking in general. They take such an interest in how the movie is made, and they’re both so talented.

“I think Sunny feels like this really real kid.

"She’s got this incredible free-spirited nature and a natural silliness that elicits moments of charming vulnerability. She’s loveable and relatable and the kind of person you root for.

"Sadie too, all I had to do with Sadie was empower her to lean into what she does best. She’s got this natural ability to be just effortlessly funny with that dry humour in her ground delivery."