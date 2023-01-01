Zendaya noticed she had become more famous after Spider-Man: No Way Home

Zendaya noticed that she had reached a new level of fame following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and season two of Euphoria.

The Dune actress revealed to Elle magazine that she started to realise how recognisable she had become when she was shooting her new movie Challengers in Boston, Massachusetts in the spring of 2022.

"After the last Spider-Man and the last season of Euphoria, there was a visceral change," Zendaya stated. "Before, I could get away with going places and getting in and out. But in Boston, I would end up going right back home, because it was really overstimulating. Everybody would go hang out at a bar or something, and I'd be like, 'I'd love to, but I think I could ruin everybody's night. Because it's just not going to be fun once I'm there.'"

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third in Tom Holland's web-slinging trilogy, was released in December 2021 and became the highest-grossing movie of that year. Meanwhile, Zendaya won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her performance in Euphoria season two, which aired in January and February 2022.

The 29-year-old, who is dating her Spider-Man co-star, recalled a particular moment when she became surrounded by picture-taking fans while dealing with a payment issue at a store, and another when a photographer snapped her picking up her dog's mess.

"I had to pick up his poo, and I was like, Lord, please, don't take a picture of me picking up my dog's s**t. There's a picture of me holding the bag, but thankfully they spared the grabbing and the putting it in the bag part," she joked.