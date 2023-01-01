Jennifer Aniston 'exhausted' by Reese Witherspoon's schedule

Jennifer Aniston feels exhausted observing Reese Witherspoon's hectic schedule.

The Friends actress admitted to Harper's Bazaar that she is blown away by her The Morning Show co-star's ability to act as well as run a production company and book club.

"I just look at her and I think, 'You absolutely exhaust me, just looking at your plate,'" she said. "She is one of the most highly productive human beings I've ever encountered. It's incredible."

Their Morning Show co-star, Julianna Margulies, also praised Reese's productivity by adding, "I don't have it in me to do what she does. Reese somehow manages to compartmentalize - and she's good at being in charge."

The Legally Blonde actress explained that she is able to maintain her breakneck schedule because she's "a high-strung person" who gets "really excited" about her work and has "tons of nervous energy".

However, the 47-year-old, who is going through a divorce from Jim Toth, revealed that she has slowed down "just a little bit" and is taking time to "get quiet".

"My brain has been going nonstop, and just life changes and running a company," she shared. "But that's okay. I really believe creativity is infinite and you're just looking for that next bit of inspiration, so if you go through a little slow period, that's okay."

Her Big Little Lies co-star Laura Dern expressed relief about this new change, saying, "To see her not on a million calls, not having to read 15 books?... ?to see her taking a moment to not just breathe but also be newly inspired, I'm thrilled for her."

The third season of The Morning Show premieres on Apple TV+ on 13 September.