Salma Hayek feeling 'profoundly grateful' as she celebrates 57th birthday

Salma Hayek has celebrated her 57th birthday.

In a Saturday Instagram post, the Magic Mike's Last Dance star commemorated turning 57.

"I'm so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful," Salma captioned a series of photos featuring herself in a red bikini at the beach. "Happy 57th birthday to me!"

The actress also listed her "blessings", including "my beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans".

In another post, she wrote, "Thanks for all the birthday love."

During a recent appearance on Kelly Ripa's SiriusXM podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera, Salma discussed her youthful looks and claimed she had never tried Botox. She credited meditation and radiofrequency machines for her appearance.

"I do a lot of the frequency machines and they work on me better than on anyone," she told Kelly at the time. "And just the meditation... sometimes when I'm doing it, people tell me when I come out of the room, 'Oh my God, you look 20 years old.'"

Salma is married to French businessman François-Henri Pinault and they share a 15-year-old daughter named Valentina.