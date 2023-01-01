Queen Elizabeth II memorial to be unveiled in 2026

A memorial honouring Queen Elizabeth II will be unveiled in 2026.

Representatives for England's Cabinet Office announced on Sunday that it had formed an independent body to consider and recommend proposals for a "fitting tribute" to the country's longest-reigning monarch, who died on 8 September 2022 aged 96.

The memorial will be unveiled in 2026 to mark what would have been her 100th birthday.

Lord Robin Janvrin, the late Queen's former private secretary, has been appointed the chairman of the memorial committee.

"It is an honour to be asked to chair the Queen Elizabeth memorial committee," said Janvrin, who worked at Buckingham Palace between 1987 to 2007, in a statement. "It will be a unique challenge to try to capture for future generations Her Late Majesty's extraordinary contribution to our national life throughout her very long reign."

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden added, "Queen Elizabeth II was our longest reigning monarch and greatest public servant. Lord Janvrin will now begin the important work of designing a fitting tribute to her legacy of service to our nation and the Commonwealth."

Experts will join Janvrin on the committee to develop ideas for the permanent memorial and a national legacy programme in the late monarch's honour. Their recommendations will be presented to the Queen's son, King Charles III, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.