Jeremy Renner changing 'bad habits' after snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner is changing his "bad habits into good ones" while he continues to recover from his snowplough accident.

The Hawkeye actor, who was run over by his snowplough on 1 January, has been keeping fans updated on his progress as his body continues to recover from the near-fatal accident.

On Saturday, he posted a video of his workout and offered an insight into his daily routine via Instagram.

"Positive daily routines have been a solid foundation in my recovery. Build your mind, the body will follow," Jeremy captioned the video. "I make sure I get leg movements and stretches everyday... 'oil' up inside my metal/ joints with movement... push out scar tissue, strengthen muscle, tendons to have more Joint support.

"If you're struggling, just know your attitude will dictate every waking moment moving forward. Let go of the past, and move with positive intention and you will be provided. I promise."

He wrote on top of his video, "Change bad habits into good ones."

The Marvel actor was airlifted to a Reno, Nevada hospital on 1 January after being run over by his snowplough near his home.

Renner's lung collapsed and he broke eight ribs in 14 places, his right knee, right ankle, left tibia, left ankle, right clavicle, right shoulder, eye socket and jaw. His rib cage and eye socket were rebuilt with metal plates and screws, his jaw was fixed with rubber bands and screws and he has a titanium rod in his leg.

He returned to the public eye in April for the premiere of his TV series Rennervations. He also gave TV interviews about the incident.