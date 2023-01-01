Kevin Bacon celebrates 35th wedding anniversary with Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon has celebrated his 35th wedding anniversary with Kyra Sedgwick.

The 65-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to mark the 35th anniversary of his wedding to the Loverboy actress.

"35 years feels like a heartbeat," the Footloose star wrote beside a throwback photo of the couple.

Kyra, 58, also shared a sweet tribute on Instagram in honour of the special day.

"It was 1987- on the set of Lemon Sky - I met a man named Kevin," the actress wrote on Instagram, accompanied by her own throwback photo with her husband.

Kyra added, "Happy 35 my love."

The pair tied the knot on 4 September 1988. They share two children, daughter Sosie, 31, and son Travis, 34.

Several of the couple's fellow Hollywood stars congratulated them on hitting the milestone anniversary.

Rita Wilson, who celebrated her 35th anniversary with husband Tom Hanks earlier this year, commented on Kevin's post, "You guys! Happy Anniversary! Can you believe it? It goes so fast! We are 35 soon to be 36!"

Meanwhile, actress Tatum O'Neal commented on the post with several love heart emojis.