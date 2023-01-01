Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spotted on first public outing amid romance rumours

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted in public together for the first time at Beyoncé's concert on Monday night.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul and Call Me by Your Name actor, who have been romantically linked since April, were caught on camera hanging out at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California with Kylie's sister Kendall.

In the video footage, posted on Twitter/X by The Hollywood Reporter journalist Chris Gardner, the reality star could be seen standing opposite Timothée and chatting while he smoked a cigarette. Kylie then moved beside him to hear the conversation over the music, and the rumoured couple appeared in good spirits as they laughed and joked.

The Oscar nominee, who has been criticised for smoking inside the stadium, dressed casually in a black hoodie and cap while Kylie wore a strapless top and styled her hair in a messy bun.

Gardner wrote in the caption, "Mark your calendars: On Beyoncé's 42nd birthday, Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their public debut at SoFi Stadium to see Bey's Renaissance stop on Sept. 4. Where there's smoke... (fire emoji)."

The stars weren't the only celebrities in the audience at Monday night's show - Adele, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Kate Hudson, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Chris Rock, Lizzo, Katy Perry and Kim and Khloé Kardashian were also spotted enjoying the gig.

The concert, the last of three shows at the SoFi Stadium, fell on Beyoncé's 42nd birthday. To celebrate the occasion, Diana Ross appeared as a special guest onstage to lead a rendition of Happy Birthday in honour of the music superstar.

The Renaissance World Tour concludes on 1 October in Kansas City, Missouri.