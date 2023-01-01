Lena Headey wearing cast after suffering foot injury

Lena Headey will be in a cast for the next six weeks due to a nasty foot injury.

The Game of Thrones actress posted a photo on Instagram on Monday night which showed her legs resting on a garden chair. Her right foot was encased in a cast and crutches laid beside her.

In the caption, the 49-year-old revealed that it would take her six weeks to recover, writing, "F**k. 6 weeks. One Birk (Birkenstock) only," followed by an angry face emoji.

Lena, who played Cersei Lannister in the show, did not reveal how she sustained the injury.

Her former Game of Thrones co-stars reacted to her photo in the comments. Nathalie Emmanuel posted, "Oh nooooo! Hope you have a speedy recovery!" while Gemma Whelan wrote, "B**ger. It'll fly by... good vibes," and Pilou Asbæk added, "Sending good vibes."

In addition, Thor actress Jaimie Alexander commented, "Oh no!!!! sending you healing vibes. I'm so sorry."

One fan also joked that Lena could use her six-week recovery period to rewatch all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, which ran from 2011 to 2019.