Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage.

After days of rumours suggesting their marriage was on the rocks, the Jonas Brothers singer filed to end his union to the Game of Thrones star in Miami-Dade County, Florida on Tuesday.

According to the petition, obtained by TODAY.com, Jonas stated that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken".

The American singer and British actress share two daughters; three-year-old Willa and another girl, whose name has not been publicly disclosed since her arrival in July 2022. However, he listed her initials as "D.J." in the document.

In the petition, the 34-year-old stated that the children have been living with him in Miami, where the family resided, and other locations throughout the U.S. while he is on tour with his brothers. He wrote that it "is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility".

According to DailyMail.com, Jonas "respectfully requests" that he and Turner, 27, "establish a parenting plan" and a "timesharing schedule". He listed their Miami home as the children's primary residence.

The document also stated that the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place before they tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019 followed by a bigger ceremony in France the following month.

The pop star also indicated that he has no intention of requesting child support from his former spouse, writing, "Both parties have the ability to provide for the support of the minor children and they should both be required to contribute to the support of the minor children."

The split rumours began circulating on Sunday. However, Jonas continued to wear his wedding band onstage and on social media and even posted a photo on Monday in which he clearly showed off his ring, seemingly silencing the speculation.

Jonas and Turner began dating in 2016.