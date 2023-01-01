Aaron Paul doesn't get Breaking Bad residuals from Netflix

Aaron Paul has suggested that he didn’t receive residual payment from Netflix for Breaking Bad.

While speaking to ET Canada at a recent SAG-AFTRA rally, the Breaking Bad star indicated that the streamer hasn’t paid him residuals for his work on the series.

“I don’t get a piece from Netflix on Breaking Bad to be totally honest and that’s insane to me,” Aaron told the outlet. “Shows live forever on these streamers and it goes through waves.”

He added, “I just saw the other day that Breaking Bad was trending on Netflix, and it’s just such common sense, and a lot of these streamers, they know they have been getting away with not paying people just fair wage and now it’s time to pony up.”

Aaron starred opposite Bryan Cranston on all five seasons of Breaking Bad. Netflix made the first three seasons available to stream on their site - before AMC started airing the show’s fourth season - and later produced a sequel film, El Camino, centring on Aaron’s character, Jesse Pinkman.

At the recent SAG-AFTRA rally, Aaron striked alongside his series co-stars Bryan and Jesse Plemons.