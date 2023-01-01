Bill Maher claims writers not 'owed a living' amid strike

Bill Maher has criticised aspects of the WGA strike.

During a recent discussion with comedian Jim Gaffigan on his Club Random podcast, the Real Time host, 67, stated that many of the strikers demands were "kooky".

"What I find objectionable about the philosophy of the strike (is) it seems to be, they have really morphed a long way from 2007's strike, where they kind of believe that you're owed a living as a writer, and you're not," the comedian shared. "This is show business. This is the make-or-miss league."

The WGA strike started in May and hit the 100-day mark last month.

"I feel for my writers. I love my writers. I'm one of my writers. But there's a big other side to it," Bill added, while also noting that the strike may have "struck at just the wrong time".

"(Streamers) have tons of stuff in stock, so they have no reason to wanna settle this strike," the talk show host explained. "They struck at just the wrong time; they have no leverage. Has anyone who is watching TV recently noticed a difference? Has it affected the person down the pipeline? I don't think so. I haven't noticed a difference."

He concluded, "At some point, I guess that will happen. What day is that when Netflix runs out of what they have in the warehouse?"

Bill's HBO talk show Real Time ended its most recent season in April just ahead of the WGA strike.