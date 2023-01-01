Kevin Bacon launches new podcast Six Degrees

Kevin Bacon has launched his new podcast titled Six Degrees.

In a video posted to Twitter, now known as X, on Tuesday, the Footloose star announced the launch of his new podcast.

"Today, on #InternationalDayofCharity we're launching my new podcast, Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon," Kevin wrote in the post's caption. "Take a listen on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Amazon Music every Tuesday!"

In the video, the actor said, "I'm gonna talk to some pretty cool folks. We have some real chats about all sorts of things, but the best part is that we invite people who are working at great non-profits around the world to join us. And hopefully making us all feel a little bit more connected."

The podcast's title - Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon - is a nod to the game Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, in which players connect Kevin to another celebrity in six connections or less.

Kevin is set to speak with Mark Ruffalo, Matthew McConaughey, Alyssa Milano, and others on the podcast, which is all about giving back and making a difference.

Six Degrees is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Telepictures, and in collaboration with iHeartPodcasts.