Kelly Osbourne dismisses plastic surgery rumours following weight loss

Kelly Osbourne has denied she underwent plastic surgery to lose weight.

While speaking to the Daily Mail for an interview published on Tuesday, the television personality addressed speculation that her recent weight loss was due to plastic surgery.

"I've never had any procedure like plastic surgery," Kelly told the outlet. "There are things that I definitely want to do when I get older, but I'm too scared aren't I?"

Kelly's mother Sharon Osbourne added, "Oh, she's a coward... a wuss!"

The Project Runway Junior judge did, however, admit to having Botox.

"I've done Botox, that's it," she asserted. "It's weird, because now that I've lost weight, everybody is criticising and trying to figure out what it is that I've done, and I really just lost weight. It's just the shape of my face!"

The singer and reality star also addressed undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2018.

"Everyone knows that I had weight loss surgery, and it was one of the best decisions I've ever made," she insisted. "But there's this whole thing about it, 'Well you didn't do it the right way.' There is no right way."

She continued, "The road to happiness is different for everybody, and I think that instead of picking apart the journey, they should just be happy that you reached your destination."

The Shut Up hitmaker recently confessed that she avoided public scrutiny during her 2022 pregnancy for fear of trolling. She responded to a commenter on Instagram, "There are no pictures of me pregnant because I hid for 9 months because I did not want to get fat shamed."

Kelly and her boyfriend, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, welcomed their son Sidney in late 2022.