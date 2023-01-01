David Ellison calls for 'compromise' amid Hollywood strikes

Movie executive David Ellison has spoken out about the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes.

During the Goldman Sachs Communacopia media conference in San Francisco, California, the Skydance Media CEO was asked for his stance on the writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood.

Calling out to the "community" of Hollywood writers, actors, and producers, Ellison argued that "both sides of this disagreement actually need one another to move forward", reports Deadline.

He added, "So, my hope is that we can find a path to compromise so that everybody can get back to work and we can position ourselves for success going forward."

On how the strikes pertained to Skydance, the CEO clarified, "We are not a member of the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers), and some of my closest friends are the writers and actors that we work with to create content. And, we literally work with every member on the AMPTP side."

Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike in May, and the SAG-AFTRA actors' union followed suit in July due to ongoing disputes with the AMPTP, which represents major studios, streaming services and TV networks.

Skydance's most recent film releases include Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Heart of Stone, Air, and Ghosted.