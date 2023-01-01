Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner break silence on divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have broken their silence on the breakdown of their marriage.

The Jonas Brothers singer filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress in Miami-Dade County, Florida on Tuesday, after days of speculation about the state of their relationship.

On Wednesday, the stars issued a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts in which they insisted the decision to separate was mutual.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the statement reads. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, began dating in 2016 and got married in Las Vegas in May 2019 before having a bigger ceremony the following month. They share two daughters: Willa, three, and a girl born in July 2022. Her name has not been revealed.

In his divorce filing, Joe stated that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken" and it "is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility".

The singer also indicated that he has no intention of requesting child support from his former spouse. The girls have been living with him in Miami, where the family resided, and other locations throughout the U.S. while he is on tour with his brothers.

Meanwhile, Sophie has been in the U.K. shooting the upcoming TV drama Joan.