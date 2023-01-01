Jack Whitehall is a first-time father

Jack Whitehall and his girlfriend Roxy Horner are first-time parents.

The Jungle Cruise actor and model were photographed leaving The Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London on Tuesday evening.

In the images, published by the Mail Online, Jack carried the car seat containing their newborn in the crook of his elbow and held Roxy's hand as they descended the steps outside the private hospital.

Jack, 35, and Roxy, 32, have not yet commented on their new arrival.

The stars, who started dating in 2020, announced their news on Instagram in May by posting photos of them posing with a baby scan image.

"And I thought I wasn't getting enough attention when the dog arrived...," he jokingly wrote in the caption, while the fashion star added, "The best news to share..."

Days later, the British comedian appeared on the Heart Breakfast radio show and admitted he was "terrified" about becoming a parent.

"My girlfriend is pregnant. Terrified, absolutely terrified, but very, very excited as well, and yeah, I need to do some growing up! I think that's what needs to happen now, very quickly," he joked.

The Lindo Wing is popular with celebrities and royals. Princess Diana gave birth to Prince William and Harry in the maternity unit and William's wife Catherine, Princess of Wales welcomed their three children there.