Florence Pugh accepts British Icon award with moving speech

Florence Pugh accepted the British Icon award with an emotional speech on Monday.

The 27-year-old star delivered a touching speech after being awarded the British Icon award at the Elle Style Awards in London on Monday night.

"I am loud, I am vulnerable, I am opinionated. I am right, but also wrong,' the Don't Worry Darling star began.

"I am unbelievably stubborn. I am weak, I am headstrong. I don't care what people think of me, but I also care what people think of me," she said. "I've done a lot of growing this year. I love to love and sometimes that means I get it wrong, but loving is very important."

The actress continued, "I am protective, and I will always be protective of those who look up to me. Thank you to you and my supporters - I couldn't have received this award without you all."

Florence concluded by noting that she was "hugely grateful" to receive the award.

The actress, who was born in Oxford, England, made her acting debut at the age of 17 when she featured in the 2014 drama The Falling. She has since starred in many hugely successful films, including 2019's Midsommar and 2023's Oppenheimer.

Speaking to Elle, The Little Woman actress shared that being around people who aren't afraid to make fun of her helps to keep her grounded.

"Having people that can take the p**s out of me around me keeps me very real," she told the publication. "It's easy, in this industry, to go down the slippery slope of only being around people who compliment you."

Florence added, "Knowing who I am - and who I've been from the very beginning - has allowed me to feel safe. There's no grand reveal - it's just me."