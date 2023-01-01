Christine Baumgartner ordered to pay $14,000 in attorney's fees

Christine Baumgartner has been ordered to pay $14,000 (£11,200) in attorneys' fees.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News, a judge ruled on Wednesday that Yellowstone star Kevin Costner's estranged wife should pay Costner's attorney's fees amid their divorce battle.

Costner previously requested that Baumgartner pay "reasonable attorneys' fees and costs incurred" after she "refused in bad faith" to answer questions sent by the actor's legal team. The request came to $14,237.50 (£11,400).

During Wednesday's hearing, Judge Thomas Anderle approved parts of Costner's request. He ordered Baumgartner to pay $14,000 (£11,200) in attorneys' fees and approved a select range of Costner's questions which she should answer by 22 September.

The judge also denied Baumgartner's request for Costner to pay $9,000 (£7,200) in her attorneys' fees and hand over financial documents.

He explained, "I spent a lot of time trying to capture exactly what it is you didn't have."

Neither party appeared at the hearing.