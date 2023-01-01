Reneé Rapp recalls 'weird' incident with Drew Barrymore fan

Reneé Rapp has reflected on a moment involving a 'weird' Drew Barrymore fan.

Appearing on Monday's episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, The Sex Lives of College Girls star shared an insight to the 21 August incident in New York when a man rushed the stage while Reneé was being interviewed by Drew.

"I feel like even to say it out loud feels more vulnerable and susceptible or I feel like to even say it out loud it sounds so silly and 'woe is me,'" the 23-year-old actress confessed, "But I really was so weirded out by that whole thing."

Reneé recalled seeing the man approach the stage, but didn't know what his intentions were.

"He had a bag on him and I was just like, 'OK, I just don't know where this could go,'" she remembered.

The Tattoos singer praised how The Drew Barrymore Show host handled the situation.

"She's such a G and she's such a pro and sadly has probably had that happen her entire life. I've never been in situations where that has happened to myself, luckily, or anybody around me. That was so scary."

Two days after the incident, the man was detained but not arrested outside Drew's Southampton home in New York.