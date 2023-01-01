Sharon Osbourne insists taking Ozempic not a 'dirty little secret'

Sharon Obsourne has opened up on her use of the controversial weight loss drug Ozempic.

Speaking exclusively to E! News on Thursday, the 70-year-old - who lost almost 14 kg after using the drug earlier this year - claimed that using it is nothing to be ashamed of.

"Whatever you choose is up to you," the talk show host told the outlet. "It's not a dirty little secret when you've taken something to help you lose weight, which is perfectly fine. We don't have to bulls**t."

The star, who said she has struggled with an eating disorder her "entire life", admitted she is no longer taking Ozempic and is instead focusing on keeping up with her goals in an effort to keep "a healthy balance".

"I'm at the point of losing too much that I have to try and maintain," she said. "In my life, the heaviest I was 230 pounds (104 kg) and I'm now under a hundred. And I want to maintain at about 105 (47.5 kg) because I'm too skinny."

Sharon also revealed her past struggles with her weight and body image.

"It's a mental thing," she shared. "Sometimes, I would eat to punish myself and then I wouldn't eat to show that I had control of my life. I tried exercising, but I'm too lazy for that."

The star said she doesn't judge anyone who would turn to drugs or surgery to tackle weight loss.

"Who cares," she concluded.

Season 2 of The Osbournes podcast has been set to premiere on 12 September following a five-year hiatus.