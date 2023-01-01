Kelly Osbourne reflects on 'scary' motherhood experience

Kelly Osbourne has opened up on her experience of being a new mother.

Speaking exclusively with E! News on Thursday, the TV personality reflected on life after welcoming her first baby - son Sidney - with partner Sid Wilson late last year.

"I'm a mum now, I love it. It's the best thing that has ever happened to me," the 38-year-old star told the outlet. "It's scary as f**k because you don't want to make a mistake."

"It's all these little tiny things and these mistakes that you ultimately make because you can't learn unless you make a mistake," Kelly noted over an attempt to trim her son's fingernails. "It's just unfortunate that you have to do it with a baby."

The One Word singer also revealed advice that her mother, Sharon Osbourne, 70, shared with her.

"My mum is trying to get me to not be so attached to the baby right now, because I don't do anything unless it has something to do with my baby, and she's like, 'You have to take some time out for you,'" Kelly explained. "But I try and do it, and the next thing I know, I'm sneaking out the back door to go home to be with my baby."

Season 2 of The Osbournes podcast has been set to premiere on 12 September following a five-year hiatus.