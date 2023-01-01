Travis Barker to resume Blink-182 tour after Kourtney Kardashian's emergency surgery

Travis Barker has announced that Blink-182's tour will resume on Friday following his pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian's medical emergency.

The Blink-182 drummer took to Twitter/X on Wednesday to announce that his band's tour would resume after he rushed home to be with Kourtney during her health scare.

"God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well," Travis wrote. "I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."

Kourtney also opened up about her pregnancy complication on Wednesday via Instagram.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock," she told fans. "And to my mom (Kris Jenner), thank you for holding my hand through this."

Blink-182 have been touring the globe since May this year. They had to postpone their concerts in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin earlier this month due to the musician's undisclosed "urgent family matter".

"Travis has had to return home to the States," a statement on Blink-182's Instagram Story read at the time. "The Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

Travis and Kourtney announced in June that they are expecting their first child together.

The Kardashians star shares 13-year-old Mason, 11-year-old Penelope, and eight-year-old Reign with her ex Scott Disick. Travis shares 19-year-old Landon and 17-year-old Alabama with his ex Shanna Moakler.