Taylor Momsen was 'made fun of relentlessly' for childhood role in Grinch movie

Taylor Momsen was teased "relentlessly" after starring in the 2000 film How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Appearing on Wednesday's episode of the Podcrushed podcast, the actress-turned-singer told her former Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley that she found making friends difficult because of the movie.

"First of all, The Grinch changed my life in a multitude of ways - one of them being I was made fun of relentlessly," confessed The Pretty Reckless frontwoman. "Every time I would start a new school or go somewhere else, I don't even think the kids knew my name. I was just 'Grinch girl'. Not even the character name, just 'Grinch girl.'"

The Heaven Knows singer admitted that while she "got used to it" over time, it still "was alienating".

Taylor, who was seven years old at the time of the film's release in November 2000, starred as Cindy Lou Who opposite Jim Carrey, who played The Grinch. The festive movie also starred Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski and Molly Shannon as Cindy's mother Betty Lou Who.

However, the rock star noted that working on the film proved to be a formative experience for her budding music career.

"That was my first time in a recording studio was during The Grinch 'cause little Cindy Lou Who sings a song in the movie Where Are You Christmas?" Taylor recalled. "It was the first time I ever put headphones on and heard myself through a microphone."