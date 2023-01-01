Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah files for physical custody of their baby

Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah has filed paperwork to request physical custody of their three-month-old son Roman.

According to The Blast, the 29-year-old has filed a petition to ask for full physical custody of Roman, who was born on 6 June.

Alfallah reportedly asked for Pacino, 83, to have "reasonable visitation" and joint legal custody, which would allow him to be involved in big decisions for Roman such as medical treatment and education.

A specified amount for child support was not listed in the filing, reports the outlet. By California law, the court must officially establish the income of both parents before ordering child support.

"The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party," the document reads.

Alfallah also asked the court to order the Heat actor to pay for her legal fees and any costs associated with the matter.

The filing included a Voluntary Declaration of Parentage (VDOP) signed by Alfallah and Pacino. The government form creates "a legal parent-child relationship between a child and parent".

Pacino and Alfallah first sparked romance rumours in April 2022 when they were pictured grabbing dinner. However, a source told Page Six at the time that they started dating during the pandemic in 2020.

They have yet to announce the end of their relationship. A source told People they were spotted having dinner with another couple at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Roman is Alfallah's first child. The Godfather actor also shares daughter Julie, 33, with acting coach Jan Tarrant, as well as 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton with his ex-girlfriend, actress Beverly D'Angelo.