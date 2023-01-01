Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison

Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two counts of rape.

The actor, best known for starring in the sitcom That 70's Show, has been sentenced to serve 30 years to life in prison for raping two women.

Masterson was sentenced four months after he was convicted of rape during a re-trial which took place in Los Angeles.

He was found guilty of rape against two out of three of the accusers in May when the re-trial took place after the first jury was not able to reach a verdict back in 2022. The charges brought by the third accuser were declared a mistrial. The actor pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Materson was convicted after the three women testified that he had sexually assaulted them between 2001 and 2003 in his Hollywood Hills home. All three accusers were former members of the Church of Scientology, which Masterson is still a member of.

On Thursday, Judge Charlaine Olmedo told Masterson (via Variety), "Mr. Masterson, you are not a victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here."

Prosecutors had argued that the 47-year-old had relied on his status as a prominent Scientologist to avoid accountability for his actions, according to the BBC.

The jury heard testimony that the actor gave the women illegal substances before assaulting them.

Masterson's wife and the mother of his daughter, Bijou Phillips, was seen entering the court with several family members.

The actor was deemed a flight risk and taken into prison custody after his conviction.