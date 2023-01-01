Seth Rogen shares new tattoo of his late dog Zelda

Seth Rogen has revealed a new tattoo he received in remembrance of his late dog Zelda.

The Superbad star took to Instagram on Thursday to show off the fresh ink of his pup who died in May.

"I'll miss this little girl forever but now she's just a glance away at all times," the 41-year-old comedian captioned the photo, which showed a tattoo of Zelda's face on his arm with her name written in cursive beneath.

Back in May, the Long Shot actor announced that his and his wife Lauren Miller's pet had passed away at the age of 14.

In the message also shared on Instagram, Seth had described Zelda as a "magical creature".

"We loved her more than words can describe. Everyone who met her saw what a unique little puppy she was. She'd stare into your soul with her gigantic buggy eyes. She was so judgmental, that when she loved you, you really knew you earned it, and it made you feel like you had won," he wrote at the time.

The actor and his wife currently do not share any children and have previously stated they do not intend to become parents.