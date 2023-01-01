Pamela Anderson selling her red Baywatch swimsuit

Pamela Anderson revealed her plan to sell all her old clothes, including her red Baywatch swimsuit.

Speaking to People on Thursday, the 56-year-old actress told the publication she wanted to "make room" for her "new life" by selling her clothing collection.

"I don't like to waste," she confessed to the outlet. "Better to clear my mind, clear my closet. Make room for this new life. I can't wait to see others enjoy these pieces."

"My style has undoubtedly changed over the years," the Canadian-born model continued, "and it thrills me to think others will find the joy I did. There's no reason to hang on to it. These memories are made to share."

While Pamela has not yet confirmed a date of the impending sale, the star insisted she planned to sell "truly all of it" in a "thoughtful" and "sentimental" way.