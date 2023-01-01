Prince Harry remembers Queen Elizabeth II during speech one year after death

Prince Harry has paid tribute to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to mark the first anniversary of her death.

While speaking at the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday, the Duke of Sussex honoured his late grandmother in a speech.

"As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away," he told the audience. "As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her."

He continued, "And that's precisely why I know, exactly one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."

Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex cancelled their appearance at the 2022 WellChild Awards after doctors grew "concerned" over the monarch's health. The prince flew to Scotland to say goodbye to his grandmother but was still en route to Balmoral Castle when she died on 8 September at the age of 96.

The WellChild Awards annually celebrate a charity benefiting seriously ill children and the professionals caring for them.

Harry, a WellChild patron, attended the awards by himself. During his overseas trip, Harry will also attend the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Regarding his plans to commemorate the first anniversary of The Queen's death, a representative for Harry and Meghan told People, "The Duke, the Duchess, and their family will privately acknowledge and honour the Queen on the anniversary of her passing."

His brother Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales will attend a short private service at St. Davids Cathedral in Wales on Friday.