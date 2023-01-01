King Charles III marks first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death

King Charles III has marked the first anniversary of his late mother's death.

The monarch remembered his mother during a private church service marking the first anniversary of her death in Aberdeenshire, Scotland on Friday.

In addition, The King shared a message and released a photo of the late Queen.

The photograph, taken by Cecil Beaton, features a young Queen, 42 at the time, at an official portrait sitting in October 1968.

In the short audio tribute shared on social media, the King thanked the nation for the "love and support" that has been shown to him and Queen Camilla in his first year as monarch.

"In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty's death and my accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us," the King said.

He continued, "I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."

Additionally, the Prince and Princess of Wales, who will attend a special service at St. Davids Cathedral in St. Davids, Wales, paid a personal tribute to the late Queen on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C," the message read.

Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K.'s longest-serving monarch, passed away at Balmoral Castle on 8 September 2022 at the age of 96.

King Charles III's coronation took place on 6 May.