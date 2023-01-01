Kevin Williamson hopes Neve Campbell returns to Scream franchise

Scream creator Kevin Williamson hopes Neve Campbell will return to the horror franchise in the future.

The Canadian actress starred as Sidney Prescott in the original four Scream movies before reprising the role for 2022's Scream. However, she left the franchise before Scream VI due to a salary dispute.

During a recent interview on the Happy Horror Time podcast, Williamson stated that he "totally respect(s) her opinion" and called on studio executives to pay her the figure she deserves.

"I know exactly where she's coming from, I know her well," Williamson shared. "I love and adore her and that's what she did. It's right for her. I love everyone involved in Scream and all I can say is, pay her the money. That's what I would do, I would give her the money."

He continued, "I'm sure there's a number they can agree on that will make them both happy, so hopefully one day they will figure that all out."

Williamson, who wrote three of the four original films, added that he would be "absolutely determined" to give Sidney a happy ending if Campbell returned to the series.

In June 2022, The Craft star explained that she would not be back for the sixth instalment because she was presented with an offer that "did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise".

Williamson serves as an executive producer on the newer films, which star Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Original cast member Courteney Cox has appeared in all six films as reporter Gale Weathers.

The first four movies were directed by the late Wes Craven, while Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett helmed the fifth and sixth instalments. Happy Death Day's Christopher Landon has been tapped to direct Scream 7.