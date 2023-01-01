My Animal director reveals 'instant connection' to script of upcoming horror

Jacqueline Castel felt an "instant connection" to 'My Animal' when she read the script.

The French director is at the helm of the upcoming horror movie - which follows a woman who is forced by her overbearing parents to keep her lycanthropy a secret, until she begins to fall in love with a figure skater - explained that when she read Jae Matthews' screenplay allowed her to bring the werewolf genre to the screen in a whole new way.

She told MovieWeb: "I felt instantly connected to the world and the universe and the characters that Jae was building. I saw a lot of potential because I found it really interesting to explore the werewolf genre in a way that I didn't think had been done before."

Jacqueline added that she "loves" the sound of an ice rink and explained the challnges of getting the sounds associated with one into the camera and onto the screen.

She said: "I love the sounds of an arena, too. I love the tactile aspect of it, how sound ricochets across the room, which made it technically challenging with some of the stuff we had to shoot because everything was just bouncing off the walls all the time, but I loved the way it sounded. There's something [about the arena] so nestled in childhood and what it conjures when you really feel it or hear it or see it in a certain way." It's no wonder, then, that some of the most important moments in Heather's life — realizing her love of hockey, meeting Jonny, etc. — happen in the arena.

"It's like you're at some ancient Roman site, when you think about how that's what this is all built around. It's its own universe, which is pretty cool."