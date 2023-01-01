Brie Larson cried with laughter after Teyonah Parris messed up The Marvels stunt

Brie Larson fell to the floor crying with laughter after her The Marvels co-star Teyonah Parris made a mistake during a wire stunt.

The Oscar-winning actress reprises her role as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the upcoming superhero movie, which also stars Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

During the shoot, the trio spent many long days dangling on wires in the studio to mimic flight. In one scene, Parris was supposed to take off and zoom high into the air on the wire, but she failed to do so gracefully and her legs awkwardly flailed around.

"I fell onto the ground," Larson recalled to Entertainment Weekly. "I fell over. I couldn't believe it. It was one of the most incredible things I've ever seen in my life."

Parris, who first played Monica in WandaVision, added, "I thought I held it together! So, I'm up at the top, swinging in the sky, like, 'Damn, that wasn't a good one, but no one noticed.' But I looked down, and Brie is on the floor in tears, and Iman is holding her face. I was like, 'Oh, I guess everybody did see that."

While the Room actress was able to perform the difficult stunt choreography and wire work, she couldn't do one thing - be in the same room as the cat character Goose.

"I'm still allergic. I hope that changes. But until it does, a lot of the CGI budget goes towards me and the cat," she joked.

The Marvels is due to be released in cinemas on 10 November.