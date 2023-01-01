Kourtney Kardashian calls pregnancy 'empowering' after emergency foetal surgery

Kourtney Kardashian has described pregnancy as "empowering" following her emergency foetal surgery.

In a Sunday Instagram post, The Kardashians star shared a series of photos featuring herself wearing a black leather outfit while cradling her baby bump.

She captioned the photos, "Pregnancy is so empowering."

Kourtney's post comes less than one week after she and her husband Travis Barker revealed that she underwent emergency foetal surgery to save their unborn baby's life.

The Blink-182 drummer cancelled a number of European tour dates so he could travel back to the United States and support his wife through her surgery.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," Kourtney wrote in a post after the surgery. "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

She concluded the post, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

The baby will mark Kourtney and Travis's first together. Kourtney also shares three children with her ex Scott Disick, while Travis shares two with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.