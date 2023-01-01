Ben Stiller and Mark Hamill defend Martin Short following critical op-ed

Ben Stiller, Mark Hamill and others have defended Martin Short following the publication of a critical op-ed.

An article published by The Slate on Friday titled Why We Keep Putting Up With Martin Short criticised the Only Murders in the Building actor's comedy career and described him as "over-the-top", "unfunny" and "unbelievably annoying".

After the op-ed was released, Short's fellow Saturday Night Live alum took to X, formerly known as Twitter, asserting, "Martin Short is a comedic genius. End o(f) story."

Star Wars actor Hamill compiled a collage of Martin's work and captioned it, "Hard to believe people are actually debating whether or not Martin Short is funny. Newsflash: He is HILARIOUS."

Better Caul Saul's Michael McKean, Succession's J. Smith-Cameron, and John Cusack also praised the comedian.

"Guy really blew the lid off of the whole Martin Short story, didn't he?" McKean wrote, while the Succession star added, "The infamous Martin Short article is filled with clips or references to characters that the writer finds annoying somehow, but are so entertaining that the article is a valentine in spite of itself."

Cusack commented, "I don't know what people are on about re Martin short - But his Mr. Rodgers boxing Match is my fav (sic)."

Short has yet to address the op-ed.