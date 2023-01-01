Marilyn Monroe's former home saved from demolition in emergency motion

Marilyn Monroe's former home has been temporarily saved from demolition.

The Los Angeles City Council approved a motion on Friday to save the late star's former home from demolition in a 12-0 vote to declare it a historic cultural monument.

Councilwoman Traci Park, whose 11th District includes Monroe's former Brentwood home, introduced the emergency motion. She said the house was sold in July this year and the new owners recently filed a request to have it torn down.

In a news conference attended by Deadline on Friday, Park stated, "Unfortunately, the Department of Building and Safety issued a demolition permit before my team and I could fully intervene and get this issue resolved."

After the council unanimously voted that Monroe's house was a historic cultural monument and therefore should not be demolished, the Department of Building and Safety issued an official notice to "stop construction" - as well as a "notice of intent to revoke" the demolition permit.

Insisting that the property would not be "demolished, substantially altered or removed", the notice read, "Under the Cultural Heritage Ordinance, this action immediately triggers a temporary stay on all building permits while the matter is under consideration by the Cultural Heritage Commission and City Council."

The city's Office of Historic Resources has been scheduled to conduct a study and analysis of Monroe's former home.

"For people all over the world, Marilyn Monroe was more than just a movie icon," Park added. "Her story, from the challenging childhood growing up in orphanages and foster homes to become a global sensation, is a shining example of what it means to overcome adversity."

The Some Like It Hot actress lived in the bungalow in the final months of her life. She was found dead in the home following a barbiturate overdose in 1962. She was 36.