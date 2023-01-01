Rachel Zegler hits back at troll who criticises appearance

Rachel Zegler has hit back at an internet troll who made a demeaning quip about her appearance.

The West Side Story actress took to her X/Twitter account on Sunday to respond to a user who shared a close-up photo of her back hair, as seen when she wore a backless dress at the 2021 Met Gala, and asked, "Did you finally shave your back?"

The 22-year-old star responded by writing, "No i think hair is natural and cool!!!!!!!!"

Rachel's followers were quick to support the star and commend her for the comeback.

"Exactly, people should normalize it," wrote one user, while another penned, "ROAST HIM. Extra crispy."

This isn't the first time The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star has publicly talked about her body hair. In 2019, she tweeted, "The hair on our arms is gorgeous and should be worshiped thank u amen (sic)."

Over the weekend, the actress also responded to another X user who posted a photo of her and wrote, "U look insane and trans af (as f**k)."

She replied, "I am a lil delulu (delusional) but trans af means beautiful 2 me so thank u babyyyyyyyy (sic)."

Rachel has been on the receiving end of hateful comments for months over remarks she made about her upcoming Snow White live-action remake, in which she plays the titular character. It is due to be released in March 2024.