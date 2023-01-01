Drew Barrymore defends decision to resume talk show amid strikes

Drew Barrymore has defended her decision to resume her talk show amid the ongoing strikes.

In a Sunday Instagram post, The Drew Barrymore Show host explained why she chose to resume production on her chat show despite writers and actors in Hollywood currently striking.

"I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with(,) which was studios, streamers, film, and television. It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers (sic)," Drew wrote. "And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th so we never had to shut down the show. However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me."

The Writers Guild of America first called a strike on 2 May this year, and SAG-AFTRA joined in striking two months later. After the WGA announced their strike action, Drew stepped down from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards on 7 May in support.

Taping on The Drew Barrymore Show will resume in New York on Monday. WGA leaders have encouraged their writers to join the picket line outside the CBS Broadcast Center, where the show is filmed, that day.

Drew continued in her post, "I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind... I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility."

The Drew Barrymore Show, which premiered in September 2020, will return to air on 18 September.