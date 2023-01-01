Grimes addresses Shivon Zilis feud rumour: 'she's an amazing human'

Grimes has addressed rumours of a feud with Shivon Zilis following the news of her third child with Elon Musk.

The 35-year-old took to X - formerly known as Twitter - on Sunday to share a message regarding an alleged rift between her and Shivon Zilis, who shares 19-month old twins with Elon.

The post followed soon after the names of the twins were revealed as well as the news that Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, and Elon had welcomed their third child.

"Hey, I wud prefer to not breathe any more life into this current press cycle but I want to de-escalate the narrative atm," Grimes began the post.

"I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn't her fault, plz don't be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we're excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together."

Shivon and Elon welcomed the twins - Strider and Azure - via in vitro fertilisation approximately a month before Elon welcomed his second child - Exa Dark Sideræl - with Grimes in 2021.

Grimes went on to apologise to biographer Walter Isaacson, who had shared a photo of Elon and Shivon with their twins, for a "very gut level" reaction to the photo.

"I truly apologize for responding to Walter like that," the musician continued. "As u can imagine, that was a very gut level reaction to a thing that has been very hard for me. Communication about the twins wasn't handled super well in the past, but I now totally understand what happened and totally forgive the situation."

She added, "Women are so often pitted against each other. Speaking with Shivon, it's very evident she's an amazing human and we both just want what's best for our kids."

Grimes concluded the post by sharing that she wished she could show fans how "cute" her youngest child is, however, her "priority is keeping my babies out of the public eye".

Grimes and Elon welcomed their first child, X Æ A-Xii, in 2020.