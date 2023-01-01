Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari expecting first child together

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
- DIRECTORY
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are expecting their first child together.
The Shotgun Wedding star and former Miss World America revealed in a joint Instagram post on Monday that they are expecting their first child together.
They captioned a sonogram photo, "Baby Duhamel coming soon."
The actor, 50, and model, 29, began dating in 2018 and got married in a North Dakota ceremony in September 2022.
"She's a very sweet girl," Josh told Access Hollywood after the couple became engaged in January 2022. "Very similar interests - we're from North Dakota. We love lake life. She's got a cabin not far from mine. We just match. She's an amazing person."
Audra celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary with Josh on her Instagram Story the day before announcing her pregnancy. She wrote on top of a photo of the couple together, "Happy one year my love. You are just the best. I love you so much."
In a post, she captioned a photo from the wedding, "Happy first anniversary sweet man. Oh, how I prayed for you."
Josh also shares a 10-year-old son named Axl with his ex-wife Fergie. Fergie and Josh ended their eight-year marriage in September 2017.
The former Black Eyed Peas singer publicly expressed support for Josh and Audra's baby news by leaving a sweet Instagram comment.
"I am truly happy for you guy... Axl can’t wait to be a big brother," she wrote.