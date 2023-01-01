Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari expecting first child together

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are expecting their first child together.

The Shotgun Wedding star and former Miss World America revealed in a joint Instagram post on Monday that they are expecting their first child together.

They captioned a sonogram photo, "Baby Duhamel coming soon."

The actor, 50, and model, 29, began dating in 2018 and got married in a North Dakota ceremony in September 2022.

"She's a very sweet girl," Josh told Access Hollywood after the couple became engaged in January 2022. "Very similar interests - we're from North Dakota. We love lake life. She's got a cabin not far from mine. We just match. She's an amazing person."

Audra celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary with Josh on her Instagram Story the day before announcing her pregnancy. She wrote on top of a photo of the couple together, "Happy one year my love. You are just the best. I love you so much."

In a post, she captioned a photo from the wedding, "Happy first anniversary sweet man. Oh, how I prayed for you."

Josh also shares a 10-year-old son named Axl with his ex-wife Fergie. Fergie and Josh ended their eight-year marriage in September 2017.

The former Black Eyed Peas singer publicly expressed support for Josh and Audra's baby news by leaving a sweet Instagram comment.

"I am truly happy for you guy... Axl can’t wait to be a big brother," she wrote.