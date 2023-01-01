Catherine, Princess of Wales is "uber competitive" at beer pong, according to Mike Tindall.

The retired rugby player made the revelation as a joke when Catherine, her husband Prince William and Princess Anne made an appearance on The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby podcast.

"I'm not going to say you're uber competitive," Mike joked, prompting Catherine to respond sarcastically, "I'm not competitive at all."

Mike added, "I've seen her play beer pong!"

Catherine revealed on the podcast that she and her husband had never "actually managed to finish a game" of table tennis together, explaining, "It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us."

The Prince of Wales confirmed that their games become about "who can out-mental each other".

Anne, Mike's mother-in-law, suggested on the show that Catherine's competitive nature had been passed down to the royal couple's three children George, Charlotte and Louis "just a little bit".

"What I think is really interesting is that they are all obviously very different temperaments," Catherine said of her kids. "They are growing and trying out different sports."

She continued, "They're obviously still really young... It's going to be interesting to see how that grows and develops."

Revealing that Princess Charlotte, eight, has started playing soccer and rugby, Catherine added, "Charlotte's playing both the sports now, and it's really good to see youngsters, particularly girls, playing these types of sports now."

Catherine travelled to France on Saturday for the first round of the Rugby World Cup, where England's national rugby team won against Argentina. She is the patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League.